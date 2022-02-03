SPORTS: Chief Sealth IHS bowling and wrestling success

Thanks to Chief Sealth International High School athletic director Ernest Policarpio for sending the photos and report tonight:

Big shoutout to our girls bowling team, who missed state by just a few pins! Elsa Chao and Katie Kaisaki are Chief Sealth’s first individual bowlers to go to state and represent our school!!

Big shout-out to our girls wrestling team, who have won back-to-back-to-back Metro Championships!!! They are headed to Kent Meridian for sub-regionals on Saturday while we host the boys Metro Championships this weekend. Congratulate the athletes when you see them tomorrow.

Individual Metro Champs – Eden Lopez, Alyssa Reyes, Sophia Andreini, Delaney Graves, Miriam Faust, Saleen Kelly, Puna Faga

2nd Place – Jenny Brown and Elyse Ledger

3rd Place – Amelia Wright