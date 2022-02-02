West Seattle, Washington

02 Wednesday

UPDATE: ‘Rope rescue’ response @ Lincoln Park

February 2, 2022 10:08 am
10:08 AM: Seattle Fire is sending a “rope rescue” response to Lincoln Park. SFD says someone fell “40 feet down a slope.” Updates to come.

10:27 AM: Took a while for our crew to find out where in the park this was happening. It’s toward the far north end. The incident commander tells us the person who fell is a woman and she seems to be not seriously hurt. They’re still working to bring her out.

(WSB photo)

10:38 AM: We’ve talked with firefighters above the rescue scene but the victim has just been brought down to crews on the shoreside road, according to emergency radio.

(Added: Texted photo)

She’ll be taken to Harborview.

