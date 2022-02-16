Pandemic announcement and 5 more notes for the rest of your Wednesday

(Fishing off Lincoln Park, photographed by Vincent Marx)

Here’s what’s up for the rest of today/tonight:

MAYOR/EXECUTIVE ANNOUNCEMENT: Happening at 1 pm today:

King County Executive Dow Constantine, Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell, and Public Health – Seattle & King County Health Officer Dr. Jeff Duchin will hold a media availability today to discuss major updates to the County’s COVID-19 vaccination verification policy for restaurants and other public venues, first announced in September 2021 and in effect since October 2021. Executive Constantine and Mayor Harrell will also announce upcoming return to office plans for County and City employees as part of the ongoing pandemic recovery.

You’ll be able to watch live here.

DISCOVER SEATTLE COLLEGES: 5:30-6:30 pm tonight, online, learn about skilled-trades and technical training at South Seattle College (WSB sponsor) and its sibling Seattle Colleges. Go here to get the link.

EMBROIDERY CLASS: As previewed here Tuesday (follow that link for registration info), WEND (3278 California SW) is hosting artist Emily Juarez‘s “Embroidery 101” class at 6 pm.

HPIC GENERAL MEETING: 7 pm, Highland Park Improvement Club members are invited to a general membership meeting to talk about the ongoing post-fire rebuilding plan. You can join or renew here (members will get the meeting-attendance link).

SKYLARK OPEN MIC: 7:30 pm signups @ West Seattle’s longest-running open mic – no cover to watch. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

WEST SEATTLE BASEBALL: Today is the deadline for registration – details are in our original announcement.

Something for our calendar? Email info to westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!