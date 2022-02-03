Music, theater, community involvement, more for the rest of your West Seattle Thursday

(Snoozing seal at Lincoln Park, photographed from a distance earlier this week by Susan Romanenghi)

From the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar and inbox:

GOVERNOR AND LOCAL LEADERS: Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell, Seattle City Council President Debora Juarez, King County Executive Dow Constantine, and other local leaders from around the state will join Gov. Jay Inslee for his next media briefing, 2:30 pm. The livestream will be here.

BOREN STEM K-8 OPEN HOUSES: Online open houses for Louisa Boren STEM K-8 tonight – 5:30 pm for elementary, 6:30 pm for middle school. Details (and other dates) are in our calendar listing.

LIVE/WORK IN WHITE CENTER? Or anywhere else in North Highline? Your community council, the North Highline Unincorporated Area Council, meets online at 7 tonight. Agenda and participation info here.

‘MONSTERS OF THE AMERICAN CINEMA’: The world-premiere play at ArtsWest Playhouse and Gallery (4711 California SW; WSB sponsor) starts its second week at 7:30 tonight. Read more about it here; buy your tickets here.

BATTLESTAR KALAKALA: Monthly night of “rare funk grooves” at The Skylark (3803 Delridge Way SW), 9 pm.

