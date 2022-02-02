Memorial on Tuesday for Mary Louise Campagnaro Giacomini, 1934-2022

Family and friends will gather next Tuesday to remember Mary Louise Campagnaro Giacomini, and are sharing this remembrance now:

Mary Louise Campagnaro Giacomini was born April 29, 1934 in Seattle to John and Maria Campagnaro. She exited to heaven via San Diego unexpectedly on January 19, 2022. She was mom to me, Nonna to her granddaughters, Mary Lou to her friends and neighbors, and Louie to her faithful husband of 59 years, Ray. My mom is survived by my father Ray, her daughter Tina Huston (Jeff), her brother Fred, her sister-in-law Paula, her granddaughters Mallory and Paige, and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents John and Maria, her brother Mimo, her aunt and uncle Joe and Adele, her double first cousins Fay, Mario, and Aldo, her in-laws Lorenzo and Louise, and her brother-in-law Larry.

Mary Louise graduated from Holy Rosary High School in West Seattle and worked as a security clearance clerk for Boeing. She met a handsome engineer while working there and they were married in 1962. After their marriage, my dad was transferred to central California and they settled in Santa Maria. Ten years later, my dad accepted a new job in San Diego, where they expected to stay for a few years. Fifty years later, my parents still called San Diego their home.

My mom was a loyal friend and a selfless person. Her first priority was always her family. My mom never met a stranger and had a contagious laugh. She also had a loud, booming voice that she said she “inherited from her dad.” It was very difficult to miss her. My mom was tough – always standing up for herself and her family. Loving but tough – you always got the truth – whether you wanted to hear it or not. I will miss talking to her and still asking her advice after 55 years. She was the best mom!

After settling in San Diego, I started kindergarten and my mom grew bored of staying home. This began her stint with San Diego City Schools as a yard duty and then as an instructional aide for children with learning disabilities. She loved working with kids of all ages and made many friends.

My mom and dad enjoyed many years of retirement and travel with family and friends. Their devotion to our girls made a big impact on their lives and we will always be eternally grateful. She spent years being a taxi service for her granddaughters and volunteered in the CCD program when her granddaughter needed an aide. She loved volunteering and continued working with the kids after her granddaughter graduated the program. Rest in Peace, Mom. Continue to watch over us and provide guidance. We will all be reunited again someday. We love you!

A memorial mass will be held at Holy Rosary Church on Tuesday, February 8th at 10:00 am. holyrosaryseattle.org.

Please make donations to the Autism Society of America, San Diego Chapter swim program. 4699 Murphy Canyon Rd. San Diego, CA 92123