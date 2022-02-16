Here’s why mailed property-tax bills will arrive later than usual

If you own property in King County, you can go online now to look at this year’s tax details. For those who pay their taxes directly to the county rather than through a mortgage lender, postal-mail bills usually go out about now too but the county sent an advisory today saying they’ll “be a little later than normal this year” because a “routine quality-control check revealed a validation error before the (~350,000) statements were printed and mailed.” We asked county spokesperson Cameron Satterfield to elaborate on the “validation error” – here’s the explanation: “After the property-tax roll is prepared by the Assessor’s Office, it’s sent to King County Treasury to be cross-checked as part of a joint quality assurance process. During that process, Treasury noted a discrepancy in the calculation for the recently renewed Best Starts for Kids levy, specifically the levy exemption for seniors and people with disabilities. The Assessor’s Office made the correction and sent an updated roll to Treasury. However, the recalculation, recertification, and QA process put tax statement printing and mailing about two weeks behind schedule.” Whether you pay by mail or online, the first-half payment is due this year on May 2nd. Got questions? 206-263-2890 or propertytax.customerservice@kingcounty.gov.