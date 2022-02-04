Here’s what’s up for the rest of your West Seattle Friday

A few reminders for the rest of your Friday:

(WSB photo: Animated Café proprietor, Melanie “Ana” Robbins)

OPENING DAY: As previewed here, Animated Café is now open on the northeast corner of 35th/Barton.

WYATT’S JEWELERS EVENT: 4:30-7:30 pm wishlist event, as previewed here, at Wyatt’s Jewelers (WSB sponsor) in Westwood Village – email socialmedia@wyattsjewelers.com or call 206-937-9200 to see if there’s still room.

WINE: Taste, drink, buy wine @ the Viscon Cellars (WSB sponsor) tasting room, open 5-9 pm. (5910 California SW)

LIVESTREAMED SINGLE-RELEASE PARTY: As previewed last night, West Seattle musician Zoser has a free livestreamed 2-single-release party online at 6 pm tonight.

DJ NIGHT: 6-10 pm at The Spot West Seattle (2920 SW Avalon Way)

‘MONSTERS OF THE AMERICAN CINEMA’: The new world-premiere play at ArtsWest Playhouse and Gallery (4711 California SW; WSB sponsor) continues its run at 7:30 tonight. Read about it here; buy your tickets here.

Something for our calendar? westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!