West Seattle, Washington

25 Friday

34℉

ENVIRONMENTAL ALERT: Sewer overflow closes shoreline in Fauntleroy

February 24, 2022 7:25 pm
|      0 COMMENTS
 |   Environment | Fauntleroy | West Seattle news

Just received from Seattle Public Utilities:

A minor sewer overflow (less than 3,000 gallons) occurred near the Fauntleroy Ferry Terminal earlier today (Thursday).

The cause of the overflow can be traced to a blockage in the line. That blockage has been mostly relieved, preventing any additional overflow.

Seattle Public Utilities staff are posting signs at Cove Park this evening that let people know the area is currently closed to water activities.

We’ll be collecting water samples in the morning to determine when the beach can safely reopen to water activities.

Share This

No Replies to "ENVIRONMENTAL ALERT: Sewer overflow closes shoreline in Fauntleroy"

    Leave a reply

    Your email address will not be published.