ENVIRONMENTAL ALERT: Sewer overflow closes shoreline in Fauntleroy

Just received from Seattle Public Utilities:

A minor sewer overflow (less than 3,000 gallons) occurred near the Fauntleroy Ferry Terminal earlier today (Thursday).

The cause of the overflow can be traced to a blockage in the line. That blockage has been mostly relieved, preventing any additional overflow.

Seattle Public Utilities staff are posting signs at Cove Park this evening that let people know the area is currently closed to water activities.

We’ll be collecting water samples in the morning to determine when the beach can safely reopen to water activities.