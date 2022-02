The first round of Election Night results shows both Seattle Public Schools levies passing in a big way:

PROPOSITION 1 – Educational Programs and Operations Levy

Yes 76.3%

No 23.7%

PROPOSITION 2 – Buildings, Technology, Academics, Athletics Capital Levy

Yes 76.6%

No 23.4%

So far turnout is only 20 percent. Our story from last month includes a list of 10 West Seattle projects included in Prop 2 fundiing.