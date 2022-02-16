West Seattle, Washington

17 Thursday

Downtown ‘block the box,’ transit-lane ticket cameras to be activated starting next month

February 16, 2022 5:09 pm
2 COMMENTS
 Transportation

As more workers return to offices, downtown traffic will continue increasing, so the city will start turning on its new enforcement cameras. Here’s the SDOT map of their locations:

Today’s announcement says activation will start in March – first, the five cameras that will monitor bus lanes; then the four that will watch busy intersections where drivers tend to “block the box.” The locations were originally announced last November, and signs about them were installed, SDOT says. When they start ticketing, it’ll be a $75 fine, as with the cameras on the West Seattle low bridge. These, like those, were authorized by the State Legislature. More information on the plan, and what the revenue goes toward, is on the city website.

2 Replies to "Downtown 'block the box,' transit-lane ticket cameras to be activated starting next month"

  • Mark B February 16, 2022 (6:10 pm)
    Will buses be subject to ticketing as well? It’s not unusual to see an articulated bus blocking a downtown intersection for a full light cycle. 

  • cjboffoli February 16, 2022 (6:14 pm)
    Would love to see the bus lane on the high bridge enforced this way too when it reopens. Nothing worse than watching the most selfish and impatient of our fellow citizens blasting past everyone else like it is their own personal VIP lane. 

