DEADLINE: File by tomorrow if you got a notice about Seattle City Light billing lawsuit

If you got a notice saying you might be eligible for part of a class-action settlement in a lawsuit over Seattle City Light billing, but put it aside and forgot about it, here’s your reminder that tomorrow is the deadline for taking action. Your West Seattle neighbor Lynda emailed us suggesting you might need a nudge. Here’s the original city announcement of the settlement; the suit was over “estimated” bills between 2015 and 2020. You can file a claim via this website. That’s also where the lawsuit’s background is explained (follow the “What is this lawsuit about?” link on the FAQs page. The FAQs also explain that if you’re eligible, and still an SCL customer, your compensation will come as a bill credit.)