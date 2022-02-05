Dates set for next step in Fauntleroy ferry-dock replacement planning

(WSB file photo)

Washington State Ferries continues planning for the Fauntleroy dock/terminal replacement, which could start construction as soon as 2025. WSF hasn’t convened the Community Advisory Group for the project since early December (WSB coverage here), but now two dates are set for presentations and discussions – March 2nd and 16th. The announcement sent to advisory-group members says these meetings will focus on “screening criteria and draft alternatives.” The dock/terminal replacement is intended to address challenges including earthquake safety and sea-level rise. The meetings are online and open to everyone – you can RSVP here to get the attendance links.