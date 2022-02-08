COUNTDOWN: 2 nights until Muse Fest mini-concerts during West Seattle Art Walk

(Video by Mark Jaroslaw)
That’s Reese T, who will perform at Peel & Press (6503 California SW) Thursday night as part of Muse Fest: The Power of Women’s Voices. These mini-concerts are happening as a celebration of women musicians, during the February West Seattle Art Walk. You can read about all the musicians and venues here; all but one of the performances are set for 6 pm-7:45 pm Thursday (Intisaar is performing 7 pm-8:30 pm at John L. Scott, 4445 California SW). The performances are all free to enjoy, as are Art Walk displays and artist receptions (that lineup for Thursday is here).
West Seattle, Washington
09 Wednesday
