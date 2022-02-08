COUNTDOWN: 2 nights until Muse Fest mini-concerts during West Seattle Art Walk

(Video by Mark Jaroslaw)

That’s Reese T, who will perform at Peel & Press (6503 California SW) Thursday night as part of Muse Fest: The Power of Women’s Voices. These mini-concerts are happening as a celebration of women musicians, during the February West Seattle Art Walk. You can read about all the musicians and venues here; all but one of the performances are set for 6 pm-7:45 pm Thursday (Intisaar is performing 7 pm-8:30 pm at John L. Scott, 4445 California SW). The performances are all free to enjoy, as are Art Walk displays and artist receptions (that lineup for Thursday is here).