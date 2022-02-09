CORONAVIRUS: What the governor announced today, and how local numbers are going

Pandemic updates:

WHAT THE GOVERNOR ANNOUNCED, AND DIDN’T: As mentioned in our daily preview list, Gov. Jay Inslee had a media briefing/Q&A this afternoon (you can watch it here). He announced that three emergency measures would be allowed to expire next week:

*The Washington National Guard’s deployment to hospitals will end February 17th

*Hospitals will be allowed to resume non-urgent procedures February 18th

*The statewide outdoor-event mask mandate will end February 18th

As for indoor masking, the governor said he’ll have something to say about that next week. State school superintendent Chris Reykdal said today that he supports ending the statewide mask mandate for schools, leaving it up to local districts to set their own policies.

LOCAL NUMBERS: A few readers asked today about local updates. Since the winter wave has clearly peaked, we’re re-evaluating the best way to provide periodic updates. Here are current toplines, from the Public Health – Seattle/King County dashboard:

*44 percent fewer cases countywide in the past week than the week before

*Currently averaging 1,415 new daily cases countywide

*32 percent fewer hospitalizations countywide in the past week than the week before

*Currently averaging 29 new hospitalizations daily

*12 percent fewer deaths countywide in the past week than the week before

*Currently averaging 8 new deaths daily

For West Seattle, we have two-week comparisons:

*1,748 cases between 1/22 and 2/5, down from 2,470 between 1/7 and 1/21

*16 hospitalizations between 1/22 and 2/5, down from 24 between 1/7 and 1/21

*3 deaths in each of those two 2-week periods