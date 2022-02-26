CORONAVIRUS: February’s final check of West Seattle, King County trends and stats

Monday (February 28th) will mark two years since the first King County COVID-19 case was announced. It’ll also be the last day of the King County vaccination-verification requirement. And today was closing day for the city’s West Seattle vaccination clinic. Amid all this, the key pandemic numbers continue dropping. Here are the latest countywide and West Seattle trends and totals, via the Public Health – Seattle/King County dashboard.

*42 percent fewer cases countywide in the past week than the week before

*Currently averaging 407 new daily cases countywide (down from 798 when we last checked a week ago)

*29 percent fewer hospitalizations countywide in the past week than the week before

*Currently averaging 10 new hospitalizations daily (down from 22 a week ago)

*35 percent fewer deaths countywide in the past two weeks than the two weeks before (the dashboard doesn’t offer a one-week increment)

*Currently averaging 6 deaths daily (down from 7 a week and a half ago)

For West Seattle, we have two-week comparisons:

*343 cases between 2/7 and 2/21, down from 1,030 between 1/23 and 2/6

*4 hospitalizations between 2/7 and 2/21, down from 16 between 1/23 and 2/6

*2 deaths between 2/7 and 2/21, down from 4 between 1/23 and 2/6

And checking vaccination rates:

*79.7 percent of all King County residents have completed the series (up .2% from a week ago)

*84.4 percent of all King County residents ages 5 and up have completed the series (up .3% from a week ago)

*In West Seattle, here are the zip-code vaccination rates for ages 5 and up (note that 98106 and 98146 are not entirely within WS):

98106 – 86.5% (up .3% from a week earlier)

98116 – 91.7% (up .1% from a week earlier)

98126 – 82.5% (up .3% from a week earlier)

98136 – 92.7% (up .1% from a week earlier)

98146 – 81.1% (up .4% from a week earlier)

Though the city’s West Seattle clinic is now closed, you can still find vaccination locations via this statewide lookup – for example, it brings up a clinic at the West Seattle YMCA (3622 SW Snoqualmie; WSB sponsor) on March 12th.