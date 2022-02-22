West Seattle, Washington

CITY COUNCIL: Eviction moratorium won’t be extended; free street-café permits will

February 22, 2022 7:56 pm
Two pandemic-related votes of note at this afternoon’s City Council meeting:

EVICTION-MORATORIUM EXTENSION FAILS: District 3 Councilmember Kshama Sawant proposed a resolution to extend the city eviction moratorium until the pandemic public-health emergency ends, countering Mayor Bruce Harrell‘s decision to end it on February 28th. The proposal was rejected, 3-5. Only West Seattle/South Park Councilmember Lisa Herbold and West Seattle-residing citywide Councilmember Teresa Mosqueda joined Sawant in voting for the extension. (Councilmember Tammy Morales did not attend the meeting.)

EXTENSION PASSES FOR FREE STREET-CAFE PERMITS: Councilmembers unanimously approved extending the pilot program that “enables restaurants and other retail storefronts to utilize streets outside of their businesses for outdoor dining or displays,” as described by its sponsor, District 6 Councilmember Dan Strauss. The program was previously set to expire at the end of May; now it will continue through January 31, 2023. In the meantime, the city is expected to develop the rules and fees for a permanent program.

  westSeattle February 22, 2022 (8:06 pm)
    The real issue here is the city council doesn’t want to take responsibility for paying the rent directly to the landlords. If they had, the renters would be happy and the landlords would be happy. There are renters truly in need – no doubt about that. But there are also renters who can work, are working and are not paying rent because they don’t have to. The US Supreme Court decided a case in New York last year that stated that renters could not self-certify they could not pay rent because of covid hardship – because a person cannot be a judge in their own case. Seattle should do the same. In contrast, if the landlord does get any aid, there are strings attached including income level, only partial payment of the owing rent (so they have to accept partial payment and promise not to go after the rest in court), and the inability to evict for something like a year. Why isn’t anybody reporting that? Perhaps this is the city council plan of getting rid of the biggest group of rental providers in Seattle, mom and pop landlords, so that the city can provide housing – socialism! Remember: nothing is free. “Free rent”, “Free forgiveness of student loans”, just means somebody else has to pay for it. As Margaret Thatcher said: “The problem with socialism is that you eventually run out of other people’s money.”

