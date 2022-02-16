CAN YOU HELP? Reading tutors needed ASAP at local school

Can you spare some time to help a student read better? One West Seattle school has an “very high need,” according to Reading Partners, which sent this request:

Volunteers needed at Sanislo Elementary (1812 SW Myrtle St)! Reading Partners is an education nonprofit that partners with schools and communities to provide elementary-aged students with the foundational literacy skills they need to read at grade level by the fourth grade. We currently have a very high need for volunteer tutors to work one-on-one with students.

Reading Partners tutors work one-on-one with the same K-4th grade student for a minimum of one hour per week until June. More than simply reading with a child, our volunteers follow a proven, structured curriculum to help students learn specific skills necessary to become proficient readers. It’s simple, and it works. Each lesson comes with step-by-step instructions and materials. A trained program coordinator is always available to answer questions, assist with the materials, and solve problems.

We offer flexible Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday volunteer times between 8 AM-2:30 PM. No experience is required, as we provide volunteers with a structured curriculum, training, and ongoing support to help you and your student succeed. Online tutoring opportunities are available, but our highest current need is for in-person volunteers. Want to learn more and sign up? Visit our website here, or contact volunteerSEA@readingpartners.org or 206-992-4484.