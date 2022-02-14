BIZNOTE: West Seattle Pilates and Fitness finishes moving

In our coverage of last month’s quarterly Morgan Community Association meeting, we noted the new owner of the Ivy Court mixed-use building announcing a new tenant for a vacant commercial space. West Seattle Pilates and Fitness proprietor Jenny Melville says the move is now complete:

West Seattle Pilates and Fitness has moved from the ActivSpace building to Morgan Junction. The new address is 6521 California Ave SW. We offer private/duet lessons and will be adding semi-private classes (up to 4 people) starting February 28th. Feel free to call or email with questions! 206-822-5844 * westseattlepilates@gmail.com

Ivy Court is also home to Second Gear Sports and Mailbox West.