BIZNOTE: Ready for ‘Embroidery 101’?

Learn something new Wednesday night at WEND Jewelry (3278 California SW). They’ve sent word there’s still room in an “Embroidery 101” class with West Seattle artist Emily Juarez: “She will introduce us to a simple embroidery stitch for beginners. You’ll use colorful thread to personalize a simple white cotton tea towel with a fun word or message. No previous experience with embroidery is necessary. All supplies are included.” The class is 6-8:30 pm tomorrow (February 16th) at the gallery, and you can sign up online right now.