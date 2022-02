If you look across Elliott Bay and see the Space Needle bathed in blue light tonight and tomorrow night, this announcement we just received explains why:

The Space Needle will be lit in blue tonight, displaying a message of Peace and Diplomacy, as we join landmarks around the world in lighting in the colors of the Ukrainian flag. We anticipate remaining lit in blue tomorrow evening as well.

Next door to the Needle, the Pacific Science Center was illuminated for Ukraine last night.