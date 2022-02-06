A tribute to Jon Boudreau, and a way to assist his family

Friends of Jon Boudreau are sharing news of his passing along with a way to assist his family:

It is with a heavy heart that we report the passing of Jon Boudreau, a beloved member of our West Seattle community and the spouse of Odetta Owen Boudreau. After a glioblastoma diagnosis, Jon focused on healing his body and soul by focusing his energy on his love of family, friends, music, and gardening.

In addition to giving support and care to Jon, Odetta has given so much to our community in times of need, including organizing a food distribution center at Highland Park Improvement Club at the beginning of the pandemic that operated for 2 years.

To honor Jon’s memory, we are posting Odetta’s tribute to him and a link to the GoFundMe page set up in his name to help the family during this difficult time.

“With a heavy heart I share with you that my beloved Jon passed quietly and without pain (January 30). Over two years ago he was given the fatal diagnosis of brain cancer, glioblastoma. At the time he never wanted that information on social media. He did not feel that it would be helpful to anyone and he was in this diagnosis, as in his entire life, determined to live.

When you think of Jon and this period of his life, I hope you will as I am today remembering this beautiful quote.

‘The body of a starving horse does not forget the size it was born to.’

-Jane Hirshfield

Jon knew the eventual outcome of his diagnosis. In spite of that he never forgot the size he was born to.

Although we here still tethered to the planet, did not get what we wanted in outcomes for our dear, sweet husband, father, son, brother and friend, we must always honor the path he took. We feel deeply a loss, and we tend to talk about disease, especially cancer in terms of winning and losing.

Sweet friends, such language diminishes the size Jon was born to. Simply, and truthfully, God chose to heal him in a way that was different than what we wanted.”

gofundme.com/f/boudreau-family-support