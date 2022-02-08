8 for your West Seattle Tuesday

(Seen in Gatewood)

From the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar and inbox:

WEST SEATTLE LIGHT RAIL: The City Council’s Transportation Committee gets briefed this morning on Sound Transit‘s Draft Environmental Impact Statement for West Seattle-to-Ballard light rail. The meeting starts at 9:30 am; here’s the agenda; here’s where to watch.

STATE OF THE CITY: Mayor Bruce Harrell gives his first State of the City speech at 2 pm – watch it here.

BASKETBALL PLAYOFFS: Both West Seattle High School varsity teams have district-tournament games on the Eastside today/tonight, 3:30 pm for the girls, 8:15 pm for the boys, as reported here.

DEMONSTRATION FOR RACIAL JUSTICE: 4:30-6 pm at 16th/Holden, Scott leads the weekly demonstration for racial justice. Signs available if you don’t have your own.

DISCOVER SEATTLE COLLEGES: 5:30-6:30 pm tonight, online, learn about science, tech, engineering, and math studies at South Seattle College (WSB sponsor) and its sibling Seattle Colleges. Go here to get the link.

WEST SEATTLE TOASTMASTERS 832: 6:30 pm – you’re invited to the twice-monthly online meeting – details are in our calendar listing.

TRIVIA X 2: Two venues to play tonight – 7 pm at Admiral Pub (2306 California SW), 7:30 and 8:30 pm at The Lodge (4209 SW Alaska).

BELLE OF THE BALLS BINGO: Play bingo with Cookie Couture at The Skylark (3803 Delridge Way SW), 8 pm. Free, all ages!

There’s more on our calendar – and if you have something to add for the future, email us the info at westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!