3 highlights from Fauntleroy Community Association’s February meeting

We “arrived” late because the Sound Transit Community Advisory Group meeting ran long, but here are three toplines from three-quarters of the Fauntleroy Community Association‘s February meeting on Tuesday night:

TRAFFIC CALMING: They’re still working with SDOT on trouble spots (many of which were spotlighted at last October’s special community meeting). Today, in fact, they got the news that the Seattle Fire Department has signed off on three speed cushions on 45th SW between SW Trenton and SW Director (plus others in other neighborhoods, as reported here).

EGG HUNT: Again this year, the FCA plans to hide non-perishable eggs around the community. This is set for the week of April 11th. Bins will be set up for later dropoff of the eggs so they can be reused/recycled. Other details are still in the works – watch here and fauntleroy.net for the official announcement.

ANNUAL MEETING: FCA is hoping that its annual membership meeting can be held in person this year. March – the usual month pre-pandemic – was deemed too soon, but they’re tentatively looking at setting a date in May.

The Fauntleroy Community Association board meets second Tuesdays, 7 pm, online, always open to community members – info here.