WEST SEATTLE WEDNESDAY: 6 notes

Here’s what’s up for the hours ahead:

SECOND SHIP AT T-5: A late add to the frequently revised shipping schedule (since our last check Wednesday), AS Carlotta is at Terminal 5 today, second ship to call at the newly modernized north berth. This is a smaller ship than the one that called last week.

NEW CLASSES AT DELRIDGE CC: More new winter classes start today – including a “Let’s Make Cats” craft class for kids at 4 pm and all-ages karate at 5:30 pm. Contact Delridge Community Center (4501 Delridge Way SW) for registration information.

SEATTLE SCHOOL BOARD: For those interested in whether the COVID situation will be discussed, the Seattle Public Schools Board of Directors‘ next meeting is at 4:15 pm today, online. Here’s the agenda, which includes information on how to view the meeting.

WESTSIDE SCHOOL INFO NIGHT: Future middle-schooler in the household? Westside School (WSB sponsor) has an online information night for you tonight at 6 pm. Our calendar listing explains how to register to attend.

SPORTS MEDICINE TALK: “What are the 3 key functional tests every runner should be able to perform?” Get the answer to that question, and more, at 6:20 pm tonight, when West Seattle Runner hosts Lake Washington Physical Therapy (both WSB sponsors) for a free talk at the shop. (2743 California SW)

34TH DISTRICT DEMOCRATS: Monthly meeting online – 6:30 pm pre-meeting presentation about how the pandemic is affecting mental health, 7:30 pm monthly meeting with items including board elections and annual awards. Here’s the link for registering to attend.

