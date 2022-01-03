WEST SEATTLE WEATHER: Slush and sleet

Snow’s gone but today’s weather still has had its challenges.

If your promised one-week-late solid-waste pickup hasn’t happened yet today, that might explain why. Jeremy Barton sent the video, explaining, “The truck was stuck at 51st Ave SW and SW College for about half an hour. Eventually a second, smaller, truck arrived and the driver of that truck (with assistance from other staff on the ground as spotters) was able to get it back up onto a less snowy/icy portion of 51st.”

And that was before this afternoon’s sleet (hail, graupel, ice pellets, etc.) and snow mix:

Ice pellets picking up where the snow left off (but louder) pic.twitter.com/ZGXXuv4OXs — West Seattle Blog (@westseattleblog) January 3, 2022

This unsettled weather is expected to hang around for the next few days – with rain and snow both in the forecast.