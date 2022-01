A full-sunshine day seems almost as newsworthy as the rainy, snowy, windy days we’ve had lately. Here are three photos celebrating how this day began, from three directions – above, the sunrise in the east, from Doug Eglington; below, looking north at Mount Baker, from James Borrow:

And next, James Bratsanos gives us a westward view of the Olympics:

Thanks to everyone who sent photos this morning! Enjoy the sunshine – the forecast says clouds will be back tonight.