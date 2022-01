Thanks to Brooke Gosztola (above) and James Bratsanos (below) for the views during and after tonight’s sunset.

If the forecast is borne out, this is likely the last sunset show we’ll see for at least a few days, as clouds are expected to move in tomorrow and rain by Sunday. Though tonight’s starting off with a clear sky, the temperature is not expected to drop as far as it did last night, with an official overnight low of 28, ten degrees below normal.