WEST SEATTLE SUNDAY: 9 notes

(Winter beauty, photographed by Theresa Arbow-O’Connor)

A quiet weekend continues:

TRAFFIC NOTE – HIGHLAND PARK WAY: As announced late last night, it’s open again after the day-and-a-half landslide closure.

TRAFFIC ALERT – LOW-BRIDGE CLOSURES: Today is the second of five Sundays during which SDOT plans to close the low bridge three times, up to half an hour each time, for measurements needed to prepare for repair work, as explained here. The closures are expected to happen around 9 am, 1 pm, and 5 pm.

CHURCHES: We’re still updating our weekly list of West Seattle online church services (with many churches also offering in-person attendance, though several have gone back to online-only TFN because of the current COVID surge) – see the list here.

COVID-19 VACCINATIONS: Pliable tells us today’s 8:30 am-4:30 pm vaccination clinic at Neighborhood House High Point (6400 Sylvan Way SW) will accept all eligible walk-ups, including boosters. This will be Pliable’s last Sunday clinic until January 30th.

WEST SEATTLE FARMERS’ MARKET: 10 am-2 pm, with more produce expected this week compared to last Sunday, it’s the weekly WSFM (WSB sponsor). (California SW between SW Oregon and SW Alaska)

POP-UP CLEANUP: Last-minute cleanup with CleanupSEA, meet at Don Armeni Boat Ramp (1222 Harbor SW) at noon – more info here.

NEED FOOD? White Center Community Dinner Church serves a free meal (take-away available) at 5 pm Sundays at the Salvation Army Center (9050 16th SW).

SUNDAY NIGHT KARAOKE: 8 pm to 1 am at Admiral Pub (2306 California SW).

SUNDAY NIGHT JAZZ: Triangular Jazztet at The Alley (4509 California SW), 8 pm and 9 pm sets.

Got an event to list in our calendar and previews? Email info to westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!