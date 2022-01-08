WEST SEATTLE SATURDAY: 9 notes

(Snowy Olympics, photographed earlier this week by Stewart L.)

Welcome to the weekend. Here’s what’s happening:

TRAFFIC ALERT: As noted here, SDOT “will have signal crews working to replace overhead signs on Chelan Avenue SW (in front of the Chelan Café). The work is anticipated to begin Saturday as soon as 5 am and conclude as soon as 5 pm. Traffic impacts include lane closures below the signs as they work to make updates.”

ALSO FYI: As previewed Friday, the contractor for West Seattle Bridge repairs plans to raise one of the work platforms toward the west end of the main span. SDOT says it will be raised in two parts, the first one as early as 8 am, th second one a few hours later, and that this will not affect traffic.

‘GET FIT WEST SEATTLE’ KICKOFF: Are you participating in the free fitness program presented by West Seattle Runner (WSB sponsor)? Be at the shop (2743 California SW) for the kickoff run.

THE BRIDGE SCHOOL OPEN HOUSE: 10 am-noon at The Bridge School (10300 28th Ave SW; WSB sponsor), which is a cooperative elementary school.

WOMEN’S PERSONAL SAFETY CLASS: 10 am online, learn about crime prevention and safety. Free but registration’s required – sign up here.

FREE WEEKLY WRITERS’ GROUP: New participants welcome. 10:30 am – registration link and other details are in our calendar listing.

WINE TIME: Viscon Cellars‘ (5910 California SW; WSB sponsor) tasting room is open 1-6 pm.

KURDISH AND EGYPTIAN MUSIC: Ahmad and Omar perform at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor), 7-9 pm.

WEST SEATTLE DRAG SHOW: At the Admiral Pub (2306 California SW) with Dolly Madison, 9 pm.

Are we missing anything? Email westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!