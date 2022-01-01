WEST SEATTLE NEW YEAR’S DAY: Hundreds start 2022 with Alki Beach Polar Bear Swim

(WSB photos/video unless other credited)

Imagining yourself in the tropics is one way to make it through the annual New Year’s Day Polar Bear Swim at Alki Beach. Another is to consider that – today, anyway – the water was a lot warmer than the air: 47 degrees and 25 degrees, respectively. Despite the subfreezing air, hundreds were ready to go when organizer Mark Ufkes counted them down at 10 am:

(Photo by Scott Nelson)

While running into the water and immediately running out is the prevalent participation level, some lingered:

This was the first en-masse “swim” since 2020, when the air and water both were warmer – both 50 degrees, we noted that day.