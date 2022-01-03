WEST SEATTLE MONDAY: Here’s what’s up for the rest of today/tonight

(Texted photo – a sculpted bit of remaining snow at Lincoln Park this morning)

Back to almost-normal on this first post-holiday Monday. From the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar and inbox, here’s what’s up for the hours ahead:

GOLF COURSE CLOSED: Seattle Parks says the West Seattle Golf Course is closed today, not only to golfing as it has been since the snow started, but also to “snow activities,” since the slushy condition of what’s left is unsafe.

COVID TESTING FOR SPS STUDENTS: As announced last week, two West Seattle sites are offering voluntary testing to all Seattle Public Schools students 1-4 pm today – Denny International Middle School (2601 SW Kenyon)

TRIVIA X 3: Here are tonight’s three options – 7 pm at Best of Hands (35th/Webster), 7 pm at The Good Society (California/Lander), 7:30 pm at The Skylark (3803 Delridge Way SW)

Something for our calendar/daily previews? westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!