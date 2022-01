From Tommy:

My 1999 Honda CR-V was stolen in front of my house on Tuesday morning at roughly 2 am. I’m guessing they had a set of “jingle keys” that were used to open it and then start it.

I would love to find it. The car was parked in the 1600 block of 42nd Avenue SW.

It is a 1999 forest-green CR-V with tinted windows. It also had a rear bike rack and basket roof rack, but they are both easily removable.

License # BZF2536.