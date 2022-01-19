WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Shooting victim shows up at hospital

From SPD Blotter, word that someone was shot in Highland Park last night. Usually a large SFD response follows shootings and that’s how we find out, but in this case, the victim showed up at a hospital, driven there by a friend, and police pieced together what happened. From their post:

Around 2 AM, the victim was reportedly standing near 8th Avenue SW and SW Cloverdale Street when he became involved in a brief altercation with two people. The victim later got into his car and saw the suspects drive past him and open fire, striking the victim in the leg. … Detectives are investigating. If you have any information about this incident, please contact the SPD Violent Crimes Tip Line at 206-233-5000.

For real-time 911 log watchers, the “scenes of violence” response for this is logged to the address for the VA Hospital on Beacon Hill – that’s where the victim was taken by his friend, and SFD then transferred him to Harborview.