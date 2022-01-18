WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Roxbury arrest; supermarket incidents

Three incidents in West Seattle Crime Watch:

ROXBURY INCIDENT: This response is unfolding right now – it started with a report of an “aggressive man in the street,” then as police responded, the man is reported to have gone inside the gas-station mini-mart at 30th/Roxbury and started breaking glass and throwing things. Officers told dispatch they deployed a Taser and have the suspect in custody; we confirmed that on scene:

Medics were called to check out the suspect. This is King County Sheriff’s Office jurisdiction and they were reported to be on the way.

Also in Crime Watch, the next two incidents both happened Saturday at Admiral Safeway, according to police summaries:

SHOPLIFT TURNED ROBBERY: This was reported at 8:45 am – a man was “placing items inside his cart, backpack, and duffel bag.” The store manager, the summary continues, “approached the suspect and offered to assist the suspect with checking out all the items he was concealing. The suspect became agitated and pulled out a hypodermic needle, and aggressively held the needle in his hand as a weapon. The manager placed a shopping cart between him and the suspect. The suspect walked out of the store with the stolen items inside his backpack and duffel bag.” Police searched but did not find him; the summary does not include a description.

ARMED MAN THREATENS CUSTOMERS: This was reported at 11:22 pm, and it did result in an arrest. The summary says “multiple 911 calls” reported a man “armed with an axe and knife, threatening customers.” No injuries were reported. Police found the man hiding in a stairwell. He was booked into jail for investigation of felony harassment.