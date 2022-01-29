West Seattle, Washington

WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Recognize this store thief? Also: Catalytic-converter theft thwarted

January 29, 2022 8:01 pm
Two reader reports in West Seattle Crime Watch:

STORE THIEF: The Beer Junction reports a costly one-item shoplift:

We wanted to put the word out that we had an incident here at the Beer Junction on January 26th. This past Wednesday afternoon, a man came into our store wearing a backward ballcap, red and black pajama pants, a bright orange rain jacket, dark patterned button-up shirt and green wired headphones.

He spent a long time looking through our coolers, asking our staff a lot of questions about the products. He left the store and returned within the hour before taking a bottle worth $350 from our cellared beer collection. He grabbed the bottle and walked out without paying. We have filed a police report with the Seattle Police Department, Case # 2022-902113. If anyone can identify this man, we ask that they let us know or give the information to the police. We appreciate the support of our West Seattle community!

CATALYTIC-CONVERTER THEFT THWARTED: Another interrupted under-the-car theft, reported by Gary:

About 6 a.m. at corner of 45th and Juneau: Catalytic converter attempted to be stolen from my car. I heard a noise that woke me up and yelled at him out the window and they sped off.

Went out and saw he had cut through a pipe, but I caught him before it was taken. Gray newer extended cab pickup truck. Young person. A police report was filed.

