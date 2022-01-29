WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Recognize this store thief? Also: Catalytic-converter theft thwarted

Two reader reports in West Seattle Crime Watch:

STORE THIEF: The Beer Junction reports a costly one-item shoplift:

We wanted to put the word out that we had an incident here at the Beer Junction on January 26th. This past Wednesday afternoon, a man came into our store wearing a backward ballcap, red and black pajama pants, a bright orange rain jacket, dark patterned button-up shirt and green wired headphones.

He spent a long time looking through our coolers, asking our staff a lot of questions about the products. He left the store and returned within the hour before taking a bottle worth $350 from our cellared beer collection. He grabbed the bottle and walked out without paying. We have filed a police report with the Seattle Police Department, Case # 2022-902113. If anyone can identify this man, we ask that they let us know or give the information to the police. We appreciate the support of our West Seattle community!