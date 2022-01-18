WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Police search for carjackers

Police are currently on the lookout for a gold 2014 Nissan Murano, plates BKY3697, reported as stolen in a carjacking from the Lighthouse Apartments at 7901 Delridge Way SW. Officers have told dispatch that the victim described the two carjackers as female, white or Hispanic, in their 20s, one with light hair and a hoodie, one with dark hair, both in blue jeans. A gun was implied but not seen, they say. If you see this (or any other reported) stolen car, call 911.