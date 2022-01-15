WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: One-minute business burglary on video

As shown in that security video from early this morning, one minute is all it took for a burglar to enter Hotwire Coffee in The Junction, load a container with items, and leave. The video was sent by Hotwire’s general manager, Nicole, who says the burglar got away with their cash drawer, petty cash, and keys. It happened around 4:25 am and she’s hoping someone may have seen something or recognize the burglar. We don’t have the incident number yet but will add it when we do.