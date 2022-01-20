WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Mystery stabbing; catalytic-converter theft; two package thieves

Four notes in West Seattle Crime Watch:

MYSTERY STABBING: Shortly before 3 this morning, police say, they got a report of a stabbing victim in the Home Depot parking lot, and found the victim “a block away at a gas station” with a stab wound to his left arm. However, police add, the victim “would not. provide specific details about the incident,” and they couldn’t find evidence of a scene. The victim, they say, “stated reeatedly that he did not want to ‘press charges’.” Nor did he want SFD to take him to a hospital; according to the police summary, he “opted to self-transport to Harborview for treatment.”

CATALYTIC CONVERTER STOLEN: Via text: “Our catalytic converter was stolen in 1700 block Alki Ave SW. 2007 Hyundai Tucson. Between the 14th & today. (We don’t drive often).”

PACKAGE THEFT #1: From Ted:

I watched this woman park and scope out three of my neighbor’s porches on 46th off Admiral around 10:30 am. I confronted her when I saw her take a package. She initially said she lived in that house then admitted she didn’t but said she lived in the neighborhood. Then she dropped the package and ran. Sadly I didn’t get a good picture of her but did of the car. Unfortunately she removed the license plate prior to the prowl.

PACKAGE THEFT #2: From Monte:

3:17 am Tuesday morning, thief left a half-eaten creamsicle in exchange for my package. Dark-skinned male, around 6 feet, average/slender build. Winter coat with a fur-lined collar, flat-brimmed ball cap with the sticker still on it.

The package contained replacement straws for a water bottle.