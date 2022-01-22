WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: 4 bicycles stolen, 1 bike found

Two reader reports:

FOUR BICYCLES STOLEN: From Graeme:

My wife and I live close to The Junction (40th and Oregon) and we discovered (Friday) that we had four bikes stolen. Someone went through our gate and broke into our shed.

Could you please report this and ask people to keep an eye out for these bikes, and to contact me if they’re found anywhere?

– Giant TCR road bike, white, size L

– Liv Avail road bike, gray, size L

– Jamis Quest road bike, blue, 60cm

– Jamis Renegade S4 gravel bike, gray, 58cm

Contact: Graeme, gtruschel@gmail.com