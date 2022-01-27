WEST SEATTLE BRIDGE: Platform-raising Saturday; testing closures Sunday; party-planning postscript

Three West Seattle Bridge notes tonight:

NEXT PLATFORM GOES UP SATURDAY: The photo above shows the first work platform for the high-bridge repairs, raised on a Saturday earlier this month. SDOT confirmed late today that the other platform, further east, is set to go up this Saturday. That means some traffic impacts for people headed to/from the south end of Harbor Island, per SDOT’s alert:

While crews are hoisting work platforms on the eastern span of the high bridge, people accessing Terminal 102 will be rerouted as a safety measure to avoid the work area. These traffic impacts will occur in the daytime on Saturday, January 29. Those travelling east and westbound on SW Spokane St will not be impacted. Detour signs will be in place for those travelling to and from Terminal 102. View the detour route map.

LOW-BRIDGE TESTING CLOSURES ON SUNDAY: The last of five Sundays with short closures for low-bridge-repair preparations – testing and measurements – is also this weekend. Around 9 am, 1 pm, and 5 pm, the low bridge will be closed to all surface traffic for up to half an hour at a time.

PARTY-PLANNING POSTSCRIPT: Back on Monday, we reported on the start of community-led planning for some sort of celebration once the bridge reopens. We asked SDOT at the time what kind of parameters it had given, and also whether it was prepared to contribute any money toward such a plan. To the first point, spokesperson Mariam Ali said the department is “open to hearing ideas and exploring how SDOT can support community-led planning.” To the second, “We’re looking into how we’ll be funding community celebrations related to the openings.”

P.S. For those who were wondering about the next public bridge briefing via the Community Task Force, it meets again in two weeks, at 4 pm February 10th.