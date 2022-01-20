WEST SEATTLE BRIDGE: Here’s when the second work platform goes up

(SDOT photo, January 8th)

Raising the second work platform for the West Seattle Bridge repairs is more complicated than raising the first one, so while preparation work will continue this Saturday, the two east-platform halves won’t go up until January 29th. That’s what we found out from SDOT after asking for an update. “This Saturday, crews will complete electrical prep work, which includes temporarily removing existing light poles and other electrical equipment that will be in the path of the platform hoist,” SDOT spokesperson Mariam Ali told WSB, adding that a “traffic detour will be in place both weekends.” That’s the previously announced detour for people accessing Terminal 102 at the south end of Harbor Island.