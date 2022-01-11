West Seattle, Washington

WATER TAXI: Want to take your dog or cat on board? Finally you can

January 11, 2022 11:44 am
While dogs and cats are allowed on Metro buses, they haven’t been allowed on the King County Water Taxi – until now. Metro has just announced the policy change to allow pets on board both the West Seattle and Vashon Island routes. The announcement says, “The new policy allowing cats (in carriers) and dogs (on a leash or in a carrier) is the result of the Water Taxi staff listening and responding to the needs of riders. A growing number of riders use the Water Taxi as an alternative to driving, but for some it only works if they can bring their pet for the trip.” King County Executive Dow Constantine plans to formally announce the change during a media event at Seacrest tomorrow.

  • andreea January 11, 2022 (12:00 pm)
    This is amazing news! We’ve often wanted to hang downtown for the day and leave our car on The Rock, but wanted to have our pup along for the adventure. Now we can!!!

