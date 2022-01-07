VIDEO: See how today’s ‘king tide’ reigned over West Seattle shore

Weather conditions gave this morning’s “king tide” a turbocharge – almost two feet higher than the predicted high tide. Thanks to everyone who sent images of the result – first, above and below, video from Nils von Veh at Alki Statue of Liberty Plaza.

Holli Margell was at Alki too and sent these views:

Further east at Alki, Michelle Riggen-Ransom‘s photo shows the sea swamping the sand:

And Elizabeth Butler sent photos from the Fauntleroy shore:

Tomorrow’s high tide, expected to hit 12.5 feet just after 9:30 am, is likely to be closer to what’s predicted, since the weather has calmed.