VIDEO: See how today’s ‘king tide’ reigned over West Seattle shore

January 7, 2022 9:48 pm
Weather conditions gave this morning’s “king tide” a turbocharge – almost two feet higher than the predicted high tide. Thanks to everyone who sent images of the result – first, above and below, video from Nils von Veh at Alki Statue of Liberty Plaza.

Holli Margell was at Alki too and sent these views:

Further east at Alki, Michelle Riggen-Ransom‘s photo shows the sea swamping the sand:

And Elizabeth Butler sent photos from the Fauntleroy shore:

Tomorrow’s high tide, expected to hit 12.5 feet just after 9:30 am, is likely to be closer to what’s predicted, since the weather has calmed.

  • Mj January 7, 2022 (10:35 pm)
    Thank you for the pictures and videos

  • Smoosh January 7, 2022 (11:03 pm)
    Looks like an opening shot to a Planet of the Apes prequel. 

