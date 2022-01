6:07 PM: If you’re still looking for a 1st or 2nd dose of COVID-19 vaccine, note that the city-sponsored West Seattle clinic has appointments available, for kids, teens, and adults. We just checked after a city department tweeted about the availability. Start here. (Currently, no booster appointments are shown for any age group, though.)

6:28 PM: As pointed out in comments, Sunday’s Pliable-run West Seattle clinic also has appointments open.