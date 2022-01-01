TRANSIT: Metro ending Emergency Snow Network early Sunday

(WSB photo, California/Alaska this afternoon)

As we get closer to thawing, Metro has announced it’ll start getting transit service back to normal:

Metro will deactivate the Emergency Snow Network (ESN) at 4 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 2. All Metro bus routes active on weekends will operate on their regular schedules starting Jan. 2 where road conditions allow.

Metro vehicle maintenance crews have shifted away from chaining and retrieving stuck buses and have started repairs to damaged buses that operated during the winter storm. Metro is assessing the number of available buses and whether any routes may need to remain temporarily suspended on Monday, Jan. 3, as additional repairs are completed.

“Our transit professionals kept the region moving safely during the recent snowstorms,” said King County Metro General Manager Terry White. “Now we turn our attention to repairing buses damaged over the past week and again operating the broader all-day transit network that riders rely on.”

Riders traveling on Saturday, Jan. 1, should review what routes are operating on the Emergency Snow Network before traveling. On Sunday, Jan. 2, online resources will be updated to reflect any lingering snow routes where road conditions continue to be difficult for transit service. Masks are required on all public transportatio

Water taxi, Access and on-demand services

· Water taxi: The West Seattle route is not operating Jan. 1. Service will resume on Sunday, Jan. 2.

· Access paratransit currently provides only lifesaving and emergency trips depending on conditions and availability. Access continues to provide life-sustaining medical transportation. For Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, Access will continue to provide only lifesaving and emergency trips and will increase availability as routes become clear. Some roads in outlying areas of the county might continue to be impassable. Rides requested for riders who are not yet certified by Access will be reviewed on a case-by-case basis. During this time, customers who are not certified to use Access that need to connect to life-sustaining medical services can call 206-205-5000 to request services between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Access is working closely with bus service to meet the needs of all of our customers.