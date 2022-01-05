TRAFFIC, WEATHER, TRANSIT: Wednesday notes

6:01 AM Good morning!

WEATHER

Showers are in the forecast again, maybe with some snow as well as rain.

WEEKEND REMINDER

This Sunday (January 9th) is the first of four Sundays this month with low-bridge closures for pre-repair testing.

BUSES, WATER TAXI, FERRIES

West Seattle and Vashon Water Taxi routes are back on their regular schedules.

Metro is on its regular weekday schedule. Watch @kcmetrobus for word of trip cancellations.

Ferries: WSF continues a two-boat schedule on the Fauntleroy-Vashon-Southworth run. Check here for alerts/updates.

BRIDGES AND DETOUR ROUTES

652nd morning without the West Seattle Bridge. Traffic cams are working again:

Low Bridge: Automated enforcement cameras remain in use; restrictions are in effect 5 am-9 pm daily – except weekends; the bridge is open to all until 8 am Saturday and Sunday mornings. (Access applications are available here for some categories of drivers.)

The 1st Avenue South Bridge (map):

South Park Bridge:

West Marginal Way at Highland Park Way:

Highland Park Way/Holden:

The 5-way intersection (Spokane/West Marginal/Delridge/Chelan):

Are movable bridges opening for vessels? The @SDOTBridges Twitter feed can tell you; 1st Ave. S. Bridge openings are also tweeted on @wsdot_traffic.

See all local traffic cams (when they’re working) here; locally relevant cameras are also on this WSB page.

Trouble on the streets/paths/bridges/water? Please let us know – text (but not if you’re driving!) 206-293-6302.