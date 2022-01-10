TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, WEATHER: Monday watch, featuring pothole alert

6:02 AM Good morning!

WEATHER

Rain returns, according to the forecast.

BUSES, WATER TAXI, FERRIES

West Seattle and Vashon Water Taxi routes are on their regular schedules.

Metro is on its regular weekday schedule. Watch @kcmetrobus for word of trip cancellations.

Ferries: WSF continues a two-boat schedule on the Fauntleroy-Vashon-Southworth run. Check here for alerts/updates.

BRIDGES AND DETOUR ROUTES

657th morning without the West Seattle Bridge. As of early today, SDOT cameras were down again, but this WSDOT camera is working:

The 1st Avenue South Bridge (map):

Are movable bridges opening for vessels? The @SDOTBridges Twitter feed can tell you; 1st Ave. S. Bridge openings are also tweeted on @wsdot_traffic.

POTHOLE ALERTS

Road ruts have worsened since the recent snow, ice, and record rainfall. Cathy emailed last night to warn, “There are at least two major potholes between Morgan and Dawson on 35th that are causing major issues for vehicles. Several flat tires, according to the team at Les Schwab tires … all due to potholes on 35th. Need the city to please intervene and fix these dangerous potholes!!!” We also received notes about the potholes on 106th east of 35th and the previously mentioned Sylvan Way potholes – here’s another photo of those, sent by A.L.:

We also noted some serious ruts on eastbound Fauntleroy just west of Avalon over the weekend. Here’s our story from last week on how to report them (and how to check first if they’ve already been reported).

Trouble on the streets/paths/bridges/water? Please let us know – text (but not if you’re driving!) 206-293-6302.