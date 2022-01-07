TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, WEATHER: Friday notes and weekend alerts

6:03 AM Good morning!

WEATHER

Wind and rain are forecast to continue into this morning, with some easing before the day’s out. A bit of snow is possible tonight.

WHAT’S AHEAD, INCLUDING WEEKEND ALERTS

-Today, the first cargo ship calls at Terminal 5‘s first modernized berth (watch for coverage here later).

-Saturday, work at the 5-way. Here’s the advisory from SDOT:

We will have signal crews working to replace overhead signs on Chelan Ave SW (in front of the Chelan Café). The work is anticipated to begin Saturday as soon as 5 am and conclude as soon as 5 pm. Traffic impacts include lane closures below the signs as they work to make updates. Please navigate the area with caution.

-Sunday is the first of four Sundays this month with low-bridge closures for pre-repair testing.

BUSES, WATER TAXI, FERRIES

West Seattle and Vashon Water Taxi routes are on their regular schedules.

Metro is on its regular weekday schedule. Watch @kcmetrobus for word of trip cancellations.

Ferries: WSF continues a two-boat schedule on the Fauntleroy-Vashon-Southworth run. Check here for alerts/updates.

BRIDGES AND DETOUR ROUTES

654th morning without the West Seattle Bridge. Traffic cams are working again:

Low Bridge: Automated enforcement cameras remain in use; restrictions are in effect 5 am-9 pm daily – except weekends; the bridge is open to all until 8 am Saturday and Sunday mornings. (Access applications are available here for some categories of drivers.)

The 1st Avenue South Bridge (map):

South Park Bridge:

West Marginal Way at Highland Park Way:

Highland Park Way/Holden:

The 5-way intersection (Spokane/West Marginal/Delridge/Chelan):

Are movable bridges opening for vessels? The @SDOTBridges Twitter feed can tell you; 1st Ave. S. Bridge openings are also tweeted on @wsdot_traffic.

See all local traffic cams here; locally relevant cameras are also on this WSB page.

Trouble on the streets/paths/bridges/water? Please let us know – text (but not if you’re driving!) 206-293-6302.