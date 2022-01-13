TONIGHT: West Seattle Art Walk, January edition!

The weather has lifted just in time for the monthly West Seattle Art Walk. Here’s the map/venue list for tonight:

Art Walk participants include both venues with art and restaurants/bars with specials for Art Walk night. Times vary from site to site. Though The Junction remains a major hub, venues dot the peninsula, as previewed on the official WSAW website. On the north end, West Seattle Grounds (2141 California SW) will have painter Nida Ansari on hand tonight, 4-8 pm. Toward the south end, Viscon Cellars (5910 California SW; WSB sponsor) is hosting Priyanka Parmanand 5-9 pm. The artist explains, “I paint florals because they reinvigorate ‘Hope’, the fundamental belief for human existence. It is an expression of all that is different while unifying this diversity through a common denominator of human feelings. Plus, they are comforting, healing and bring smiles.” And on the north end of The Junction, you can visit Fogue Gallery (4130 California SW; WSB sponsor) 4-8 pm tonight to see a variety of artists’ work – new additions are featured here.

P.S. Before you head out to one or more of tonight’s Art Walk venues, check this version of the map/list for any word on late changes/cancellations.