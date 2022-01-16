THEATER: Last call for online viewing of ArtsWest’s ‘We’ve Battled Monsters Before’

Though “We’ve Battled Monsters Before” closed at ArtsWest Playhouse in The Junction (WSB sponsor) just after Christmas, you can still see it online. As reported here back in November, ArtsWest is offering this season’s plays online too, for anyone who doesn’t yet feel ready to return to in-person attendance. So a recorded performance of the musical by Justin Huertas (also a co-star) is available online through Thursday (January 20th). Ticket prices vary, from the “inclusion rate” on up. Go here to get your ticket and the viewing link. After this, ArtsWest opens the season’s second show, “Monsters of the American Cinema” by Christian St. Croix, starting with a preview performance January 26th
